My Business Is Governance, I Don’t Have To Speak Perfect Yoruba – Rhodes-Vivour 

Lagos State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has defended his position on Yoruba language and culture, saying his ability to govern Lagos should not be judged by how fluently he speaks Yoruba.

Naija News reports that Rhodes-Vivour made the clarification in a statement on Monday following reactions to his response to a question about the preservation of Yoruba culture and language at The Platform event held on October 1.

The question had focused on what he would do to protect Yoruba culture, tradition and language in Lagos if elected governor.

The candidate began answering in English, prompting some people at the event to ask him to respond in Yoruba.

Rhodes-Vivour said his position had never been that Lagos was disconnected from its Yoruba roots.

He acknowledged the role of indigenous communities, including the Aworis and Eguns, in the development of Lagos into a major and diverse city.

He explained that his challenge with Yoruba was mainly related to fluency and not a rejection of the language or culture.

According to him, he generally forms his thoughts in English before expressing them in other languages.

He said: “I have consistently said the opposite. Lagos is Yoruba land with indigenous people like the Aworis and the Eguns contributing to creating the welcoming cosmopolitan Lagos that we know and love.

“I said this as it relates to fluency. A lot of us process our thoughts in English. I do. I think in English and then I translate to other languages. As you can see from what happened at the platform, my Yoruba set has a way to go and we are making efforts.

“My business is governance. I don’t have to speak perfect Yoruba to preserve and protect the indigenous culture of Lagos.

“A city where heritage is remembered, culture is respected, and people from different backgrounds build one future together.

“It’s not an insult or a slur on the entire Yoruba race. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not the avatar for the entire Yoruba race.”