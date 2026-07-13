Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Announces Mother’s Death

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Lagos State governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has lost his mother, Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour (née Waboso).

Naija News reports that Rhodes-Vivour announced her death in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Monday.

He described his late mother as a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother.

“With sadness in our hearts and gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the call to glory of Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour (née Waboso).

“A loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. The epitome of love. She will be sorely missed. May her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly,” he wrote.

The statement was signed by his brother, Olawale Rhodes-Vivour, on behalf of the family

In an accompanying memorial flyer, the family paid tribute to the late matriarch, describing her as a woman whose love and kindness shaped the lives of those around her.

“Beloved Wife, Devoted Mother, Gentle Spirit.

“She loved fiercely and gave endlessly. In her arms, we found home; in her smile, we found peace. A wife who cherished, a mother who nurtured, her love was our shelter, and it remains, unshaken, in every heart she held.

“Though she is gone from our sight, she is never gone from our hearts.”

The family said funeral arrangements would be announced at a later date.