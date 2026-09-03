‘Tinubu Has Done His Part, Money Is Arriving’ – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said allocations to states and local governments across Nigeria have significantly increased following the subsidy removal.

Naija News reports that Sanwo-Olu made the remarks at the 7th annual lecture of Freedom Online, held with the theme, “2027 Elections: Economy, Security and Nigeria’s Future” while commending the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu said the tremendous increase in allocations to states and local governments had given subnational governments more resources to deliver development projects and improve citizens’ welfare.

According to him, the Federal Government had played its part by ensuring that more resources were available to the states, while the responsibility for how the funds were utilised now rested with state and local governments.

Sanwo-Olu urged state governments to use the additional resources effectively and demonstrate accountability to citizens.

He said, “Under this President, the states have had it very good. Since the subsidy was removed, the allocations to states and local governments have increased tremendously.

“The President has done his part; the money is arriving. What is done with it is on us. The excuses have been removed, and the electorate knows better.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended President Tinubu for his response to the outcome of the recent Osun State governorship election, where the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost to incumbent Governor, Ademola Adeleke, of the Accord Party.

He described Tinubu’s decision to congratulate Adeleke as evidence of Nigeria’s growing democratic maturity, adding that no political mandate was worth the life of any Nigerian.