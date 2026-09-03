We Are Already Damaged — Baba-Ahmed Speaks On Tinubu-FBI Records Saga

The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has expressed concern over the controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s records with the United States (US) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

He lamented that the issue has done more damage to Nigeria’s image.

Naija News reports that the former presidential aide shared his reservations in a post on his 𝕏 account on Thursday.

Baba-Ahmed said Nigerians should be more concerned about the damage the saga is doing to Nigeria’s image than the release of the records.

Posting on X, the former presidential aide lamented that Nigeria is already damaged by insecurity, corruption, poverty, and crime.

He wrote: “Shouldn’t we be more concerned over the damage being done to our image as Nigerians by the PBAT/FBI/Atiku saga?

“We are already damaged by seemingly outsourcing our national security, unspeakable levels of corruption, poverty, crimes and collapse of integrity of key institutions.”

A US transparency activist, Aaron Greenspan, had demanded the records when he filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against several US government agencies, seeking documents relating to investigations involving Tinubu.

Greenspan’s requests include the FBI’s entire file on Tinubu and FBI Form 302 interview records concerning the period between 1992 and 1993.

The case also involves an alleged record connected to a 1993 civil forfeiture proceeding in the United States involving about $460,000 linked to Tinubu.