Katsina Man Remanded For Allegedly Destroying Tinubu’s Campaign Billboards

A resident of Katsina State, Aminu Sanda, better known as Nesta, has been remanded in custody over allegations of destroying campaign billboards belonging to President Bola Tinubu.

Sanda was also alleged to have broken into the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and stolen ₦35 million.

The accused is facing a treasonable felony charge alongside other allegations after being transferred from Katsina to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He has, however, denied all the allegations, insisting that he could not have targeted Tinubu’s campaign billboards because he is the Katsina State chairman of the Dikko/Tinubu Vanguard, a political support group for the President.

“How can I, being the state chairman of Dikko/Tinubu Vanguard, a political support group for the President, turn around to pull down his billboards? It does not make sense,” Sanda was quoted as saying.

Sanda’s lawyers also rejected the allegations and questioned the basis for subjecting their client to prolonged detention while investigations are ongoing.

They argued that the serious offences being alleged must be established with credible evidence and in accordance with due process.

Naija News understands that following his transfer to Abuja, the police obtained an order from a Magistrate Court sitting in Jiwa, Federal Capital Territory, to remand Sanda while investigations continued.

The police had initially sought a two-week remand through a motion ex parte, arguing that more time was required to investigate the allegations.

However, when Sanda’s legal team approached the court on Tuesday seeking his release on bail, the police filed another application requesting a further two-week extension of his detention.

The prosecution cited the need to complete additional aspects of the investigation.

Magistrate Huzaifa Macchudo, however, reserved ruling on the bail application.

Sanda’s lawyers said the delay could give the police an opportunity to obtain another extension of his remand before the court decides whether he should be released on bail.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until September 15 for ruling on the bail application.

Sanda remains in custody pending the court’s decision.