Governor Sanwo-Olu Insists Lagos Is Ready For 2026 CAF Awards

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state is fully prepared to host this year’s CAF Awards after officials from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) completed an inspection of the National Theatre, the venue selected for the ceremony.

A five-man CAF delegation arrived in Nigeria last Thursday to assess facilities for both the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly and the annual CAF Awards.

The team, led by CAF Head of Safety and Security Dr Christian Emeruwa, inspected the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, popularly known as the National Theatre, on Monday, August 4.

The delegation also includes Mohammed Bakeer (Technology), Inas Ahmed (Travel and Accommodation), Salah Mostafa (Transport) and Hervé Dassoundo (Branding). They were welcomed by officials of the Lagos State Sports Commission, led by Director-General Lekan Fatodu.

Speaking after the inspection, Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence that Lagos would deliver a memorable event.

“We guided them through the venue and gathered their feedback. Hosting an event of this scale means every single detail counts, and our team is working hard behind the scenes to make sure we get it right,” the governor wrote on 𝕏.

“Lagos is ready, and we look forward to putting on a brilliant show for African football.”

Nigeria has hosted the CAF Awards on four previous occasions, with Lagos staging the last edition in January 2015. This year’s awards ceremony will return to the city, while Abuja will host the CAF General Assembly on November 21, 2026.

Before arriving in Lagos, the CAF delegation inspected facilities in Abuja, including the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, where the General Assembly will take place, and the Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

The inspection tour is being supported by a five-member delegation from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), comprising Director of Media and Communications, Dr Ademola Olajire, Director of Marketing, Alizor Chuks, Head of Security, Barnabas Joro, Chief Protocol Officer, Emmanuel Ayanbunmi, and Head of ICT, Tasiu Riskuwa Shehu.

Nigeria secured the hosting rights for the two major CAF events in June after President Bola Tinubu approved the request made by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe during the Africa Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.