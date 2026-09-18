I Cannot Take Care Of Another Man’s Child – Portable Demands DNA Test For Ashabi’s Children

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has requested DNA tests for the two children he has with actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde, also known as Ashabi Simple.

Naija News reports that the singer made the demand amid a fresh disagreement between him and Ashabi over the care and financial support of their children.

Portable, in a post on his Instagram page, said he wanted the paternity of the children established through DNA testing before continuing to provide money for their upkeep.

The development followed complaints from Ashabi about Portable’s alleged failure to adequately support the children.

She claimed that the singer had provided only ₦200,000 for the two children between January and September.

Ashabi also alleged that she had been responsible for paying their school fees for three terms, as well as providing food and clothing for them.

According to her account, she had given Portable enough time to take responsibility for the children and contacted him because she wanted him to play a more active role in their welfare.

The actress further indicated that she did not want to continue repeatedly asking him for financial assistance but expected him to meet his responsibilities toward the children.

Portable, in response, questioned the paternity of the children and said that their physical resemblance to him could not be used as proof that he was their biological father.

He said: “Now I need DNA test asap so i can take care of those kids because I do not trust their mother. I cannot take care of another man child. Forget that the babies look like me, we were living together so the babies can look like me due to that. Give me those kids or take care of them yourself. You are my enemy for life.”