He Bit Me, Choked My Neck – Portable Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Fight With Charles Okocha

Street-pop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has explained why he walked out of his celebrity boxing rematch against Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, saying he was treated unfairly during the contest.

Naija News reports that the singer claimed the fight turned into a wrestling contest and alleged that he was bitten during the bout.

The rematch took place on Friday at the Balmoral Convention Centre inside the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, tagged Unfinished Business, was arranged after the pair’s first celebrity boxing match ended in controversy, with Okocha insisting the earlier result was unfair.

Hours after the fight ended, Portable shared a video on his Instagram page where he showed marks and injuries on his back and body.

He claimed Okocha bit him during the fight and also alleged that several people attacked him while the contest was ongoing.

According to the singer, he had the upper hand before the situation changed.

He maintained that he landed more punches than his opponent and believed he was in control before the fight became physical beyond normal boxing rules.

Portable said the alleged biting and choking made him decide to leave the ring.

He stated that he no longer wished to continue taking part in celebrity boxing matches because his music career was more valuable than any prize attached to the contest.

He said: “They said he eats Molly. He didn’t see Molly anymore. So he ate my back. Man, he bit me. I landed a heavy hit on him. Normally, I beat him up. Man to man, one man is tougher than another. I dealt him a huge blow.

“He bit me, number one. He choked my neck. Camera it. That’s why I say I don’t fight again. I’m big! I’m bigger than the money! I’m a star! I wore one-round cloth to the bout. I wanted to beat him in one round.

“I am not happy, but I want God to make me happy and my family.”