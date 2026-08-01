All Winners Of July 31 Chaos In The Ring Bouts: Joker Boy, Yusuf, Jafaru, Others

Charles Okocha, Basit “Joker Boy” Adebayo, Yusuf Adeniji, Suleiman Jafaru, Michael Babalola and Shiloh “Sugar Shy” Defreitas were among the biggest winners at the Chaos in the Ring boxing event staged on Friday night, July 31, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Naija News reports that the headline celebrity rematch ended dramatically after street-pop singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, was disqualified for leaving the ring before the end of the opening round against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha.

The bout, tagged “Unfinished Business”, had briefly turned chaotic following a wrestling-like exchange before security officials restored order. Portable eventually walked away from the ring and, although he later returned, officials ruled him out and awarded victory to Okocha. Before the fight, Portable had told reporters that, “I am not happy, but I want God to make me happy and my family.”

Before the chaotic outing between Portable and Charles, Basit “Joker Boy” Adebayo delivered one of the standout performances of the night by stopping Said Mohamed Hassan in the second round. The Nigerian boxer controlled the bout from the opening bell before finishing the fight with a clinical knockout.

Speaking after his victory, Adebayo said, “First of all, I want to thank Allah. I didn’t know round two was the round. I promised him round five. I prepared for this fight, and I was determined to face off with him.”

The confident boxer also revealed his ambitions for the future, saying, “I’m ready to be the face of Nigeria. I think I am currently the face of boxing in Nigeria.”

Yusuf Adeniji also enjoyed a successful outing after defeating Rilwan Lawal by unanimous decision in their super-featherweight contest. The judges scored the bout 79-72, 78-73 and 78-73, rewarding Adeniji for a composed display across the scheduled rounds.

Another major talking point came when Suleiman Jafaru produced a stunning knockout victory over former British super-welterweight champion Samuel Antwi. The upset earned Jafaru an immediate promotional contract with Balmoral Promotions, while one of the event sponsors also presented him with an electric car.

Elsewhere, Michael Babalola maintained his unbeaten professional record with a unanimous decision win over Abidemi Rabiu, while Shiloh “Sugar Shy” Defreitas defeated Ghana’s Eric “Kojo” Quarm by unanimous decision in their welterweight bout.

In the night’s other celebrity contest, music stars Mr Real and Idowest fought over five rounds before officials declared the bout a draw. Idowest disputed the decision, insisting he had done enough to win, while organisers announced plans for a rematch on October 1.