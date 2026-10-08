They’ve Paid Me – Portable Reveals Why He Is Supporting Tinubu

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) paid him to organize rallies in support of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the singer made the claim in a video posted on his Instagram story where he spoke about his financial situation and his decision to publicly support the president through political rallies.

Portable said he had previously been unable to give money to people on the streets because he was financially strained.

According to the Zazu Zeh crooner, things changed after he was paid for his involvement in rallies supporting Tinubu.

He also claimed that the payment had left him with enough money to resume giving money to people around him.

The singer also disclosed that his support for Tinubu was now firm after receiving the alleged payment for the political activity.

He said in the viral video: “I was broke before, that’s why I haven’t been spraying money for the street, but now, I want to do rally for Tinubu, they’ve paid me, I’ve collected money and now I’ll show love to the street.

“I have a lot of money now, I’ve been paid and I’m fully supporting Tinubu.”