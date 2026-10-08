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They’ve Paid Me – Portable Reveals Why He Is Supporting Tinubu

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Portable
Portable

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, said APC paid him to organise rallies in support of President Bola Tinubu.
  • Portable made the claim in a video on his Instagram story, saying he had been broke and could not give money on the street.
  • He said the alleged payment now gives him enough money to resume giving cash out and has made his support for Tinubu firm.

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) paid him to organize rallies in support of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the singer made the claim in a video posted on his Instagram story where he spoke about his financial situation and his decision to publicly support the president through political rallies.

Portable said he had previously been unable to give money to people on the streets because he was financially strained.

According to the Zazu Zeh crooner, things changed after he was paid for his involvement in rallies supporting Tinubu.

He also claimed that the payment had left him with enough money to resume giving money to people around him.

The singer also disclosed that his support for Tinubu was now firm after receiving the alleged payment for the political activity.

He said in the viral video: “I was broke before, that’s why I haven’t been spraying money for the street, but now, I want to do rally for Tinubu, they’ve paid me, I’ve collected money and now I’ll show love to the street.

“I have a lot of money now, I’ve been paid and I’m fully supporting Tinubu.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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