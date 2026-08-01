Celebrity Boxing: Portable Apologises After Quitting Charles Okocha Rematch

Controversial street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has apologised to organisers and fans after abruptly withdrawing from his celebrity boxing rematch against actor Charles Okocha following the opening round.

The highly anticipated contest, organised by the Balmoral Group on Friday night, ended unexpectedly when the singer declined to continue after the first round, leaving spectators disappointed.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his management, Zeh Nation/Dr Zeh, Portable apologised to the organisers, event officials, supporters and others who attended the bout.

“We sincerely apologise to the organisers, Balmoral Group, the entire event team, our fans, friends, family, and everyone who came out to support Portable at tonight’s celebrity boxing event,” the statement read.

Portable’s management acknowledged the disappointment caused by his decision to walk away from the contest but appealed to the public to respect his position.

“We understand the disappointment caused by the outcome of the fight and by Portable’s decision to step away after the first round,” it said.

“While emotions can run high in moments like these, we respectfully ask everyone to respect his decision and perspective.”

The management did not disclose the specific reason the singer refused to continue the fight.

The singer’s representatives said they accepted responsibility for the controversial ending and regretted the effect on supporters and other stakeholders.

“On behalf of Portable’s management, we take full responsibility for the disappointment this may have caused. We remain grateful for the unwavering love and support shown to him throughout this journey,” the statement added.

The team also commended Balmoral Group and other officials involved in organising the bout.

“We appreciate Balmoral Group and everyone involved for putting together a great event, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it said.

The management said feedback from the incident had been noted and promised that the singer would learn from the experience.

“We have taken note of the feedback, and we are committed to learning from this experience. We promise to come back stronger and do better next time,” it added.

Friday’s fight was a rematch of the pair’s first celebrity boxing encounter in December 2023, which Portable won.

Okocha invoked the rematch clause after that defeat and entered the latest contest seeking revenge.

Both entertainers had traded verbal attacks on social media before the fight, raising expectations that the rivalry would be settled inside the ring.

Portable also entered the bout seeking to recover from his first celebrity boxing defeat earlier in 2026 to content creator Carter Efe.

However, the rematch ended in an anti-climax after the singer refused to continue beyond the opening round.