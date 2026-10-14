They Almost Squeezed Me To Death – Portable Begs Tinubu, Seyi For More Money

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi Tinubu, to increase his payment after his participation in the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally held on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the singer made the demand after throwing himself into campaigning and entertaining supporters during the political event

The rally, organized in support of the Tinubu-Shettima political ticket, took place at Onikan Stadium, Lagos State.

Videos from the gathering showed Portable moving around the venue while engaging supporters and participating in activities aimed at promoting the president.

However, the singer appeared exhausted in one of the viral clips circulating on social media. Portable was seen lying on the floor and insisting that he wanted to meet Tinubu and Seyi before leaving the venue.

His manager, Babylov, was also captured attempting to persuade him to get up as they prepared to leave the stadium.

The singer reportedly fainted due to overcrowding at the event.

Despite acknowledging that he had received payment for attending the rally, Portable insisted that his efforts and the physical stress he experienced deserved additional compensation.

He said: “I want to see Tinubu and Seyi Tinubu; they have almost squeezed me to death. I have fainted; it is Tinubu that is winning. Did we not collect money? Tinubu, pay me more money; I am feeling so much heat.”