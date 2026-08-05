I Don’t Want To Catch Rabies – Charles Okocha Denies Biting Portable During Boxing Match

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has denied allegations by Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, that he bit him during their recent celebrity boxing rematch in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the two entertainers faced each other at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Lagos, where Okocha was declared the winner after Portable was disqualified for breaking the rules of the fight.

Portable had used wrestling moves instead of sticking to boxing rules and later left the ring.

Portable had accused Okocha of biting him on the back and holding his neck during the match. The singer also questioned why such actions were allowed during the contest.

Okocha, while speaking during an interview with TVC Entertainment, rejected the claim and said he could not have bitten Portable because he used a mouth guard throughout the fight.

The actor said the allegation was false and insisted that there was no moment during the match when he attempted to bite his opponent.

He added that he had no reason to carry out such an action and urged Portable to accept the outcome of the fight.

Charles Okocha said: “Portable has been going around telling people I bit him on the back. I was wearing a mouth guard; how is that even possible? He was just lying.

“I would rather chew grass than bite him. I don’t want to catch rabies. Have you seen how Portable’s skin looks? Hell no, I wouldn’t do that. He should just accept defeat.”