Charles Okocha Declared Winner After Portable Abandons Chaos In The Ring Bout [Video]

Charles Okocha was declared the winner of the 2026 Chaos In The Ring main event after celebrity boxer and singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, abandoned their contest during the opening round at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The celebrity boxing bout began at a frantic pace, but the action quickly descended into chaos. Rather than continue exchanging punches, Portable grabbed Okocha and turned the contest into a wrestling match, dragging the Nollywood actor to the canvas.

The unexpected grappling forced the centre ring referee to intervene, with bouncers also entering the ring to separate both men after they wrestled on the floor. Once they were pulled apart, Portable walked out of the ring and left the fighting area.

He later returned to the arena and insisted he should be declared the winner, arguing that taking Okocha to the ground amounted to victory. The officials rejected the claim, ruling that Portable had abandoned the bout and awarding the win to Okocha.

Shortly after the referee officially announced the result, Portable made another return to the ring in protest, but the verdict had already been confirmed.

The contest had been billed as one of the biggest attractions of the 2026 Chaos In The Ring event, which also featured several professional boxing contests involving Nigerian and international fighters.

After being declared the winner, Okocha made it clear that he wants to remain active in celebrity boxing and is ready for fresh challenges.

“I am not planning to stop my push for more celebrity boxing bouts,” Okocha said.

He added that he is willing to face any celebrity opponent, including Carter Efe, who defeated Portable by unanimous decision in a celebrity boxing match on 1 May, 2026.