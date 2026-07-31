Chaos In The Ring 2026: Portable, Charles Okocha Renew Rivalry, Idowest Fights Mr Real

Celebrity boxer and singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, will renew his rivalry with Nollywood actor Charles Okocha when they meet in the headline bout of the 2026 Chaos In The Ring event in Lagos from 6 p.m. on Friday, July 31.

The bout headlines a fight card that also includes several professional boxing contests featuring Nigerian and international fighters.

Portable heads into the bout confident of another victory after preparing under boxing coach Taiwo Esepo Agbaje, while Okocha insists the result will be settled inside the ring rather than through pre-fight exchanges.

“I don’t worry. Talking and fighting are two different things. I’ll prove myself in the ring on the 31st. That’s where the real business begins,” Okocha told Naija News after Wednesday’s press conference.

Asked whether he expected an early finish, the actor replied, “If the opportunity comes in the first round, I’ll take it. If not, then the second round. Like I’ve always said, Portable is removable.”

Okocha also revealed that he trained in the United Kingdom ahead of the boxing bout.

“I trained with some of the best fighters to improve my skills and gain experience for bigger fights ahead. I wanted to take my game to the next level,” he said.

He added, “Honestly, I don’t even need to train specifically to beat Portable. The training was more about preparing for the bigger challenges ahead.”

Another celebrity contest on the card will see musicians Idowest and Mr Real settle their differences in the ring after months of public exchanges.

The winners of the two celebrity bouts will each receive an electric vehicle.

Away from the celebrity contests, British-based Nigerian boxer Samuel Antwi returns home to face Tanzania’s Suleiman Jafaru in one of the leading professional fights of the evening.

Antwi said he is focused only on securing victory.

“First of all, thank you to everyone who came out today and to those watching online. It’s great to be back in Nigeria. Every fight is different, but I’m always looking for the win. If the knockout comes, it comes naturally,” he told Naija News.

Jafaru remained measured in his response. He said,“I’m not someone who talks too much. I respect every opponent I face. I’ve fought many good boxers throughout my career, and I have respect for Samuel as well. We’ll settle everything in the ring.”

When asked if he believed he could defeat the Nigerian, Jafaru replied, “I’m here to win. That’s all I can say. On Friday night, everyone will know what I’m capable of.”

Antwi acknowledged the challenge but maintained his focus, saying, “I respect him, but once we’re inside the ring it’s business. I never predict knockouts because anything can happen in boxing. My only goal is victory.”

The professional card will also feature WBO Africa champion Basit Adebayo against Tanzania’s Said “Bulldog” Chino, as well as Taiwo Esepo Agbaje’s bout with South Africa’s Ayabonga Sonjika and several other contests involving fighters from across the continent.