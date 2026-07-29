You’ve Dated All the Big Men Online, Yet You Don’t Have a Car – Portable Blasts Ex Girlfriend Queen Dami

Nigerian singer Portable has publicly attacked his former girlfriend, Queen Dami, in a series of posts on his Instagram story, accusing her of depending on men for financial support despite allegedly having relationships with wealthy people.

The singer claimed that Queen Dami had dated several prominent men but still did not own a car.

Naija News reports that he also accused her of regularly begging for gifts on social media instead of becoming financially independent.

Portable further said he had supported Queen Dami during their relationship and even continued to assist with the care of her son after they parted ways.

According to him, she still reaches out to him for money to buy food despite no longer being in a relationship with him.

He also urged Queen Dami to remove his name from hers, saying he is now married and lives with his wife.

Portable added that Queen Dami left the palace of the late Alaafin of Oyo and has continued to struggle despite her past relationships.

He wrote: “I see where my Ex dey cry online say she no see serious man who go put her for house again na chop and go me self just dey help your life because you be my Osho you no born pikin for me remove my name from your name my wife dey for my house you wey japa from alafin palace.

“you don date all big man wey dey online finish still you no get car na to dey beg for gift online why you no dey shame she dey call my name say I be good person I no be bad person before and now na me still dey help her take care of her son wey she born for alafin she still dey call for food money but she no dey under me again.“