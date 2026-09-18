I’m Surprised Wike Is Fighting With APC Governors, It’s Not Necessary – Orji Uzor Kalu

The lawmaker representing the Abia North senatorial district, Orji Uzor Kalu has reacted to the ongoing political disagreement between Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that governors in the APC coalition rejected Wike’s Rainbow Coalition, arguing that its plan to field candidates across several states conflicts with their political objective.

Wike maintained that his coalition is aimed at supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election while allowing him to work with politicians from different political parties in other elections. He has also said he never approached the APC Governors’ Forum to seek an alliance.

Reacting, Kalu in a video on his Facebook page on Friday said the current confrontation was unnecessary.

The Senator urged politicians involved to focus on issues affecting Nigerians and the country’s development.

Kalu said the politicians should put aside their differences and concentrate on improving the living conditions of Nigerians.

“I’m surprised that Wike is fighting with APC governors. It’s not necessary. What is necessary today is to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians and move the country forward. We should go back to production and stabilise our electricity,” Kalu said.