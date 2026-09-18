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I’m Surprised Wike Is Fighting With APC Governors, It’s Not Necessary – Orji Uzor Kalu

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Senator Orji Kalu
Senator Orji Kalu

Key Takeaways

  • Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, said he was surprised by the disagreement between FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and APC governors, calling it unnecessary.
  • APC coalition governors rejected Wike’s Rainbow Coalition, saying its plan to field candidates across several states clashes with their political objective.
  • Wike said his coalition backs President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, works with politicians across parties in other elections, and did not approach the APC Governors’ Forum.

The lawmaker representing the Abia North senatorial district, Orji Uzor Kalu has reacted to the ongoing political disagreement between Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that governors in the APC coalition rejected Wike’s Rainbow Coalition, arguing that its plan to field candidates across several states conflicts with their political objective.

Wike maintained that his coalition is aimed at supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election while allowing him to work with politicians from different political parties in other elections. He has also said he never approached the APC Governors’ Forum to seek an alliance.

Reacting, Kalu in a video on his Facebook page on Friday said the current confrontation was unnecessary.

The Senator urged politicians involved to focus on issues affecting Nigerians and the country’s development.

Kalu said the politicians should put aside their differences and concentrate on improving the living conditions of Nigerians.

I’m surprised that Wike is fighting with APC governors. It’s not necessary. What is necessary today is to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians and move the country forward. We should go back to production and stabilise our electricity,” Kalu said.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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