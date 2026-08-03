‘Even If We Politicians Can Lie To Tinubu, Bishops Will Tell Him The Truth’ – Senator Kalu

The Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has faulted politicians for often misleading President Bola Tinubu about the country’s economic and insecurity situation.

Naija News reports that this comes following the controversy over the remark by the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, that Tinubu disagreed with the bishops’ assessment about the country.

Speaking on the development, Kalu, in a viral video online, accused politicians of giving the President an inaccurate picture of conditions across the country.

While describing the Catholic bishops as the conscience of the nation, Kalu said their advice was always offered in the national interest.

The lawmaker admitted that Nigerians were facing genuine challenges but argued that Tinubu should not be blamed for them.

He said, “The Catholic bishops are the conscience of the country and once they give advice, their advice is not for or against, it’s just for any sitting President to see things the way it should be.

“The Catholic bishops are aware of the situation in the country. There are real difficulties in Nigeria, but they are not President Tinubu’s fault.

“The Catholic bishops’ visit to President Tinubu is a good one, I support it because they are telling him the way it is.

“It promotes the President to work harder because the Catholic bishops are just telling him the way it is even if politicians are lying to him that things are good everywhere, they can never say that.

“Even if we politicians can lie to him, the bishops will tell him the truth about the current reality of the country.”