Even If Politicians Lie To Tinubu, Bishops Won’t – Kalu Reacts To Catholic Bishops’ Meeting With President 

Former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu has reacted to the visit of Catholic bishops to President Bola Tinubu, saying the meeting provided an opportunity for the nation’s realities to be discussed openly.

Naija News reports that Kalu who spoke to reporters after the meeting said the Catholic bishops understand the challenges facing Nigerians.

However, he stated that the problems should not be blamed entirely on President Tinubu.

The senator said religious leaders have a role in telling leaders the truth about what citizens are experiencing, adding that bishops can provide honest feedback to the government because of their closeness to the people.

According to Kalu, while politicians may sometimes present situations differently to those in power, the bishops are more likely to communicate the true feelings and struggles of ordinary Nigerians.

He described the bishops’ visit to Tinubu as a positive development, saying such engagements help leaders understand the concerns of the people and make better decisions.

The lawmaker said: “The Catholic bishops are aware of the situation in the country. There are real difficulties in Nigeria, but they are not President Tinubu’s fault. The Catholic bishops’ visit to President Tinubu is a good one. Even if we politicians can lie to him, the bishops will tell him the truth about the current reality of the country.”