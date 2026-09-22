What Came Out Of Buhari’s Attendance? – Joe Keshi Defends Tinubu’s Absence At UNGA

Former Nigerian diplomat, Joe Keshi, has questioned what Nigerians gained from the attendance of late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Naija News reports that Keshi, while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Tuesday, said the debate regarding President Bola Tinubu’s absence at UNGA is irrelevant as long as Nigeria is adequately represented.

Keshi argued that Nigeria’s participation should be judged by the quality of its representation and the issues it advances, rather than whether the President personally attends.

According to Keshi, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, leading the Nigerian delegation would be sufficient representation for the country, adding that Nigeria’s presence at the global gathering remained the priority, regardless of who led the delegation.

He said, “It amazes me we’re engaged in some innocuous debate whether the president attends or whether he does not attend or whether he has lost the opportunity to sit beside Donald Trump.

“In the process, we’ve left the most important issues.

“There are times in this country that the president of Nigeria or the leaders of Nigeria did not attend UNGA, and the heavens didn’t fall.

“Yes, it is true that Buhari probably attended all. Of course, what came out of Buhari’s attendance at the end of the day?

“What we need to understand, and the most important thing is that as long as a Nigerian delegation or Nigeria is represented, Nigeria as a country is attending the United Nations General Assembly.

“All these debates that if the president is not there, it’s a big shame or whatever it is. For goodness’ sake, it’s irrelevant.

“And if the vice president is there leading the Nigerian delegation, for us, that’s the most important thing we should focus on.”