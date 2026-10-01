Tanko Steps Down As National Cordinator Of Obidient Movement, Accepts New Job

An ally of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Yunusa Tanko, has stepped down from his position as the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement.

He stepped down from the position following his appointment as Special Adviser on Northern Nigeria to Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Tanko made this known in a statement on Wednesday on his 𝕏 Account in which he also confirmed his new role.

He promised to continue working for the election of Peter Obi as the President of Nigeria in the 2027 elections.

“With deep gratitude and a renewed sense of purpose, I write to formally accept my new assignment as Political Adviser, Northern Nigeria, to His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi.

“I am honoured by the confidence placed in me. As we approach the 2027 general elections, the North remains central to our collective aspiration for a New Nigeria. In this role, I will contribute to political engagement, mobilisation and coordination efforts across the region.

“I will work alongside our structures, stakeholders, communities and supporters to help deepen engagement, strengthen our presence and broaden the base of our movement in furtherance of the political project of our leader, Mr Peter Obi.

“I sincerely thank His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, for his trust and leadership. I also appreciate every leader, volunteer, coordinator, supporter and ordinary Nigerian who has worked with me over these two years. Your sacrifice, commitment and belief in a better Nigeria made everything we achieved possible,” he wrote in the statement.