Shake Up In Nigeria Police As IGP Deploys Commissioners Of Police (Full List)

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has approved the deployment of Commissioners of Police to State Commands and strategic formations across the country.

The deployment follows the approval of his recommendations by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

According to a statement on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, the deployment is aimed at strengthening operational effectiveness, enhancing leadership across Commands and formations, and consolidating the ongoing reform and repositioning of the Nigeria Police Force.

The newly deployed Commissioners of Police to State Commands are as follows: CP Abia; CP Afolabi Wilfred Olutokunbo, CP Plateau; CP Ayodeji Faniyan, CP Bayelsa; CP Saka Adewale Ajao, CP Cross River; CP Ajo Geofrey Ordue, CP Anambra; CP Nanna Oji Ama, CP Edo; CP Patrick Daaor, CP Jigawa; CP Tani Murtala, and CP Delta; CP Samuel Erale.

Other approved deployments are as follows; CP Intelligence & Training, Force Intelligence Department (FID), Abuja; CP Yemi John Oyeniyi, CP INTERPOL, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja; CP Charles Ezekwesiri Dike, CP Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Department of Training and Development (DTD), Force Headquarters (FHQ), Abuja; CP Aina Adesola, CP Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT), Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos; CP Uduak Ita Otu, CP General Investigation (G.I), Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja; CP Abdullateef Ajape Yusuf, CP Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Taiwo A. Adedeji, CP Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT), Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja; CP Ajayi Oluyemi, CP Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Bolanle Aremu, CP Inspectorate, Department of Training and Development (DTD), Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Ibrahim Lukunche Usman, Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College (PSC), Jos; CP Mohammed Hassan Ahmed, CP Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos; CP Rita Oyintare Oki, CP Administration, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Kaduna; CP Ibrahim Umar D. Zungura, CP Training & Courses, Police Academy (POLAC), Kano; CP Nelson Nwamana, CP Administration, Force Intelligence Department (FID), Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Akingbade C. Adeyinka, CP Training, Department of Training and Development (DTD), Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Iya Umar Mohammed, CP Anti-Fraud, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Kaduna; CP Darma Nuhu Na’aliyu, CP Welfare, Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Mohammed Yakubu, and CP Administration, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Gombe; CP Danbaba Mohammed Labbo.

Naija News reports that the Inspector-General of Police charged the affected senior officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new assignments by strengthening intelligence-led policing, enhancing operational effectiveness, promoting professionalism, and deepening community engagement in line with the vision of the Force.

He also urged them to remain steadfast in safeguarding lives and property while upholding the highest standards of discipline, accountability, and service delivery.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to strategic personnel deployments as a key component of its ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening internal capacity, and delivering more effective policing services to all Nigerians,” the statement concluded.