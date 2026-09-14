I Don’t Want Anybody To Call Me The Richest Man In Africa Again – Dangote

President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has stated that he does not wish to be referred to as the richest man in Africa.

Naija News reports that Dangote made the remarks on Monday while sounding the gong at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos to formally launch the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals.

According to Dangote, he would rather be recognised for creating wealth and opportunities than for amassing it.

“I don’t want anybody again to call me the richest man in Africa. I want to be called the wealthiest man in Africa so that I can create wealth for others,” he said.

The billionaire businessman said the IPO provided an opportunity for investors to participate in what he described as a transformational phase for Nigeria and Africa’s economies.

“Today, we are not merely offering shares. We are offering an opportunity to participate in the transformational chapter of not only Nigeria’s economy, but Africa’s economy,” Dangote said.

He urged Nigerians to deepen the capital market and promote wider ownership of wealth.

“Together, let us deepen our capital market. Together, let us create prosperity through ownership. Together, let us build a stronger Nigeria. Together, let us ensure prosperity for Africa,” he said.

Dangote also spoke about the personal sacrifices he made while building his business empire, particularly the time he spent away from his family.

He acknowledged his three daughters, Mariya, Halima and Fatima, for their understanding and support, saying his business commitments had deprived him of significant family time over the years.

The IPO, which opened on Monday, September 14, 2026, offers 4.1 billion new ordinary shares of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals at ₦525 per share.

The minimum subscription is 10 shares, valued at ₦5,250, while the offer is scheduled to close on October 13, 2026, subject to the terms contained in the prospectus.