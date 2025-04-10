Wife Of Ex-Senate Chief Whip, Rowland Owie, Is Dead

The spouse of former Senate Chief Whip Senator Rowland Owie, Helen Owie, has reportedly passed away.

A statement released on Wednesday, April 9, and personally signed by her husband revealed that Helen was 71 years old at the time of her death.

The statement further noted that she died peacefully in Abuja on Wednesday following a short illness.

Reflecting on their union, which lasted over 50 years, Owie wrote, “When Helen came into my life over five decades ago, she lovingly made our home a safe space. She united my family and treated my late mother, Aghatise Owie, who delivered 11 children for my father of whom I am the only surviving child with the deepest compassion and honour.

“She showed unwavering love to my family members and friends, and through her faith, strength, and grace, held us all together.”

Describing her as a God-fearing woman, a great manager of resources, and a devoted wife and mother, Owie added that “Helen was a true devotee of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Her life was a testament to humility, kindness, and enduring service. She was my pillar, my peace, and my partner in all things. Her quiet strength and abiding faith were the foundation of our family life.”

Naija News reports that the deceased is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, and an extensive network of cherished individuals whose lives she profoundly influenced.

Owie expressed that the family seeks prayers for the tranquil rest of her soul and calls upon the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mediatrix of All Graces, to embrace Helen in her celestial blue mantle and present her tenderly at the throne of grace.

The announcement also mentioned that additional information concerning funeral services and arrangements would be provided in a timely manner.