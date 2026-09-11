Video: Who Gave You The Audacity To Speak Against Nwifuru – Lawmaker Blasts Chiefpriest

A member of the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah, has slammed socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Chief Priest, for criticising Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru.

Naija News understands that Chief Priest, in a recent statement, urged Nwifuru to step down as governor.

He questioned how the governor could spend nearly three years in office without having major projects commissioned by President Bola Tinubu or other state governors.

Chief Priest also claimed that Ebonyi was the only state in the South-East yet to experience significant development, alleging that its leaders were “not wise enough” and continued to live in the past

Reacting in a video making the rounds on social media, Ogah questioned Cubana Chief Priest’s background and what he does for a living, asking why he would have the “audacity” to speak against the governor.

The lawmaker who represents Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State also accused Chief Priest of alleged money laundering and urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate his financial activities.

“Who is Cubana Chief Priest? What does he do for a living? Who gave him the audacity to speak against the Ebonyi State Governor? Is it about drinking?” Ogah asked.

Ogah further accused the socialite of being among those allegedly attempting to discredit President Bola Tinubu’s developmental efforts in the South-East.