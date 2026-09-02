2027: You Will See Real Threat At The Right Time – Ebonyi Gov Nwifuru Warns Opposition

The governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has dismissed claims by opposition parties that members and supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were harassing and intimidating political critics in the state.

Nwifuru stated that the party had not started threatening its political opponents and would do so at the right time.

Naija News reports that the governor spoke on Tuesday during the swearing-in of 13 newly elected local government council chairmen and their deputies at the Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki, the state capital.

“Political oppositions in the state are alleging harassment and intimidation by the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“They will see real threat at the right time,” the governor stated.

Nwifuru also directed the newly sworn-in council chairpersons to work towards strengthening the APC’s control at the grassroots ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He specifically warned them against allowing opposition parties to defeat the APC in their respective local government areas.

“You must not allow the opposition to win in your respective local government councils during the 2027 general elections,” the governor charged the newly sworn-in chairmen.

The governor commended the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) for what he described as the peaceful conduct of the recent local government elections.