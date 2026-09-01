2027: ‘Deal With Opposition Parties Mercilessly’ – Gov. Nwifuru Orders LG Chairmen

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has ordered the newly sworn-in chairmen of the state’s 13 local government areas to mercilessly deal with opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Nwifuru gave the directive on Tuesday at the Christian Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki, the state capital, while addressing the newly inaugurated council chairmen.

Speaking on the political situation ahead of the 2027 general elections, Nwifuru charged the council chairmen to strengthen the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in their respective local government areas and show no mercy to opposition parties in their respective jurisdictions.

He said, “Let me sound it this way, and I want to see it on the pages of newspapers tomorrow: deal with opposition parties mercilessly.”

The Governor also urged the chairmen to live up to the people’s expectations by delivering on their responsibilities and ensuring effective administration and development,

Nwifuru warned that he would not hesitate to take action against any council chairman who failed to perform, stressing that the chairmen must justify the confidence the people and the government have placed in them.

He further cautioned the newly sworn-in officials not to become complacent because of their positions, insisting that his administration would closely monitor their performance.