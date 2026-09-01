Umahi’s 28-Year-Old Son Sworn In As Ebonyi Council Chairman, Makes Salary Pledge

The 28-year-old son of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, Osborn Umahi, has officially taken charge of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State as its newly sworn-in chairman.

Naija News reports that Osborn took the oath of office on Tuesday, days after his victory in the August 22, 2026, local government election conducted across the state.

At the swearing-in, Osborn announced his decision to forgo his salary and allowances throughout his tenure.

The chairman had made the pledge during his campaign, saying his decision to contest the election was driven by a desire to serve the people rather than make financial gains from public office.

He also promised to prioritize infrastructure development, youth empowerment, support for local businesses, and better delivery of basic services across Ohaozara.

Osborn’s inauguration was conducted by Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, at a ceremony attended by political leaders, government officials and other dignitaries.

His father, David Umahi, was also present at the ceremony as the younger Umahi formally assumed office.

Osborn’s emergence was part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) clean sweep in the council elections, with the party winning all 13 chairmanship positions contested in the state.

The new Ohaozara council boss is an engineer and businessman. He studied civil engineering at the University of Surrey in England before proceeding to the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, where he obtained a master’s degree in finance and investment management.

His father, Umahi, served as Ebonyi State governor between 2015 and 2023 before President Bola Tinubu appointed him Minister of Works.