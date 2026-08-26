Umahi Blows Hot Over Benin-Sapele Road, Orders Arrest Of Contractors

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has ordered the arrest of the contractors and concessionaire removing asphalt from federal roads without authorisation.

He was reacting to the deplorable condition of the Benin-Sapele Road, which has caused untold hardship to the people.

Naija News reports that the minister gave the order on Tuesday in Benin during an inspection tour of some major roads in Edo.

Umahi apologised over the deplorable condition and also thanked youths for remaining calm despite the hardship caused by the road’s condition.

He expressed disappointment with the concessionaire handling the road, accusing the company of lacking the technical competence required to execute the project.

Umahi said he had personally observed the removal of asphalt from the road during an earlier inspection with the state Governor, Monday Okpebholo, and directed the contractor to stop the practice.

According to him, the Ministry of Works does not permit contractors to remove asphalt from federal roads without authorisation, describing such acts as “destruction of public infrastructure.”

He therefore directed all ministry controllers to arrest any contractor or concessionaire found removing asphalt from federal roads without approval.

The minister criticised the concessionaire’s handling of the project, alleging that its lack of technical capacity had subjected commuters and residents to untold hardship.

He said the Federal Government had a responsibility to ensure that concessionaires possessed the necessary technical competence before being awarded road projects.

Umahi maintained that the concessionaire lacked a reputation for competence and integrity before taking over construction of the Benin-Agbor Road.

The minister further stated that President Bola Tinubu had taken note of the suffering of road users and directed the Ministry of Works to do everything necessary to restore the road and ease the people’s suffering.