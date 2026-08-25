Umahi To Inspect Troubled Benin-Asaba Road Amid Outcry

Minister of Works David Umahi is set to inspect the troubled Benin-Asaba Road on Tuesday as heavy traffic and worsening road conditions continue to cause difficulties for motorists and residents along the route.

Naija News reports that the minister announced the planned visit during the flag-off ceremony for the dualisation of the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road.

His media aide, Francis Nwaze, later shared details of the announcement on Monday.

Umahi said the inspection would bring together officials from the Ministry of Works, independent engineers, the company handling the road project and representatives of the Edo State Government.

The meeting will examine the problems affecting the highway and find urgent ways to improve the situation.

The minister said the Federal Government was concerned about the growing complaints from Nigerians using the road and the worsening traffic situation, particularly around the Benin-Agbor section.

According to Umahi, part of the problem is linked to the government’s efforts to use private-sector concession arrangements to develop and manage major roads.

He said the company involved in the project removed more than 30 kilometres of asphalt from the highway but did not complete the rehabilitation work.

The unfinished work has left motorists dealing with damaged sections of the road, slow movement and long hours in traffic.

The situation has also affected transport operators and residents who depend on the highway for daily movement.

The Benin-Asaba Road is an important route connecting Edo and Delta states and is used by thousands of vehicles travelling between different parts of the South-South and other regions of the country.