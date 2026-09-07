2027: ‘Datti Can’t Include Me Among Candidates Who Can’t Fix Nigeria’  –  Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has asserted that the Labour Party (LP) former vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, cannot include him among presidential candidates who lack the capacity to turn Nigeria around.

Naija News reports that Datti had declared that none of President Bola Tinubu’s challengers, including Peter Obi, can change Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed made the statement during an interview on MIC ON Podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye.

The politician said he did not believe the opposition figures seeking to challenge Tinubu had what it would take to transform the country.

He said: “I will simply advise uncle (Tinubu) to please prepare to hand over and move away, but not to the people contesting against him.

“Because none of them will improve Nigeria. All those people contesting against him too were all in bed together at some point or another, including Peter Obi. At some point, he was in PDP.”

Reacting to the remarks, Adebayo, during an interview on Arise Television on Sunday, said Baba-Ahmed’s experience with Peter Obi may have influenced his assessment of the other presidential contenders.

According to Adebayo, Baba-Ahmed’s conclusion could be based only on his personal experiences with politicians he has worked with and should not be extended to candidates like him.

He said, “Senator Datti is talking from experience, the intimate relationship with people he has dealt with, so limit it to that. He can’t be talking about people like us, whom he has not dealt with.

“Maybe his experience with Governor Peter Obi has convinced him that one cannot make a good president.

“He was in the PDP before, so he knows them, but I think he can’t include me. So you mean to bring him to your studio and ask him if that includes me? I don’t think so.”