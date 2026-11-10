Not In This Life Or The Next – Nkechi Blessing Denies Returning To Ex-Husband Opeyemi Falegan

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has dismissed reports that she has rekindled her relationship with her former partner, Opeyemi Falegan.

Naija News reports that the actress clarified that she had only forgiven Falegan and agreed to make peace with him after years of public disagreements.

Nkechi made the clarification in a series of posts on her Instagram page.

In one of the posts, the actress stated that she was not back with any of her former partners, whether past or present, and urged the public to stop spreading such claims.

She explained that Falegan had been making efforts to settle their differences since January 2026 but she insisted that he must publicly apologize for his previous comments before she would consider making peace with him.

According to her, Falegan eventually did what she requested, while she also apologized to him.

She wrote: “For the very last time and for those that cares to listen, I DR. Nkechi Blessing Sunday is not back with any of her Ex’s both past, present and future ex… Let it be known 📌

“To Whom it May concern… I don tire to explain myself, like we are supposed to remain enemies for life? This man have been trying to make peace since January this year and I said to him you must go back to that same online and apologize before I hear anything. He did exactly what I asked. I also apologized to him and everybody bear their father name, nothing like coming back together, not in this life or the next life.. KALLAS!!!!!

“FORGIVENESS DOES NOT MEAN RECONCILIATION!!! I have come to understand that growth is not just about moving forward, but also about making peace with the things that once broke you. Five years ago, a lot was said, a lot happened, and emotions were displayed publicly. But five years is a long time to carry hurt, anger, or resentment.

“Today, I choose peace. I choose forgiveness. I choose to let go of everything that no longer deserves space in my heart. However, I want to make something very clear: Making peace with someone from my past does not mean I want that person back in my present.

“Forgiveness is not a relationship announcement. Being cordial does not mean rekindling old flames. And letting go of bitterness does not mean reopening doors that life has already taught me to close. Some chapters are better left closed, not because there is hatred, but because there is growth.

“I can genuinely wish someone well without wanting to share my life with them again…. So please, let’s not mistake maturity for romance or peace for a reunion….. No bad blood, no bitterness, no going backwards. Just two adults choosing peace after years of unnecessary negativity.

“I have forgiven, I have healed, and most importantly, I HAVE MOVED ON 😊🤝❤️Some people belong in your memories, not your future. And that’s perfectly okay….”