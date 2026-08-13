You’re A Devil In Disguise – Ronke Oshodi Calls Out Late Tope Osoba’s Partner

Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke has criticised Itunu Onadeko, the partner of late actress Temitope Osoba, over his claims about their relationship and the circumstances surrounding Osoba’s death.

Naija News reports that Osoba, who had battled breast cancer after undergoing surgery in November 2024, died on August 4, 2026, after nearly two years of treatment.

Onadeko later made claims about Osoba’s condition, including allegations that she had been using hard drugs.

He also claimed that Osoba died at a police station in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Reacting to the situation in a statement on her Instagram page, Oshodi Oke questioned why Onadeko allegedly remained with Osoba for about two years if he was aware of the alleged drug use.

The actress also questioned why the relationship reportedly continued for such a long period without a formal introduction between the families or marriage.

Oshodi Oke further raised concerns over claims that Osoba was asked to leave Onadeko’s home after the money raised publicly for her medical treatment had reportedly been exhausted.

She alleged that Osoba received millions of naira through donations during her battle with cancer but was later told to leave when the funds were no longer available.

According to Oshodi Oke, the situation raised questions about what happened between Osoba and her partner during the period she was undergoing treatment.

She said: “That her fiancé is a devil in disguise. You called yourself a priest, and you allowed a girl you weren’t married to stay with you for two years. For those two years, you didn’t know her family? Where in the Bible is it written? No introduction, no wedding, how?

“She still had millions in her account from the donations, so when the money finished, you told her to pack out and told her to pretend that you both had never been dating. What sort of pretence is that? She was with you for two years and was smoking. Within three months, didn’t you notice? Why didn’t you send her away? Because it isn’t possible to have hidden it for over two years.”