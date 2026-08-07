Actress Temitope Osoba For Burial August 13 In Ogun

The family of late Nollywood actress, Temitope Osoba, has announced arrangements for her burial and funeral activities.

In a notice shared on the actress’ official Instagram page on Friday, the family said Osoba would be laid to rest on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at Saint James Anglican Church, Iperu Remo, Ogun State.

The family also announced white as the dress code for mourners attending the funeral service.

The burial announcement comes days after the death of the 40-year-old actress, whose passing threw colleagues and fans in the entertainment industry into mourning.

Ahead of the burial, friends and colleagues of the actress have announced a candlelight procession and artistes’ night in her honour.

The memorial event, tagged, “An Evening of Love, Music & Memories,” is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, at LTV 8 Blueroof, Ikeja, Lagos.

The gathering is expected to bring together family members, Nollywood practitioners, friends and fans to celebrate the actress’ life and career.

Osoba’s death was announced on Wednesday by fellow actor Alesh Sanni, who described her as his “dearest sister.”

The actress was widely known for her appearances in Yoruba-language Nollywood productions.

Her death came about two years after she publicly disclosed that she was battling cancer and sought support for her treatment.

Following treatment, Osoba announced her return to acting in August 2025, describing the experience as one that had given her renewed focus on healing and advocacy.

Following reports linking her death to her previous health challenge, Osoba’s family urged members of the public to refrain from speculating about the circumstances surrounding her passing.

The family said reports circulating about the cause of her death were unauthorised and asked the public to respect its privacy during the mourning period.