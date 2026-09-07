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Family Announces Burial Details For Temitope Osoba

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Nollywood Actress, Temitope Osoba
Nollywood Actress, Temitope Osoba

Key Takeaways

  • The family of late Nollywood actress, Temitope Osoba, announced she will be buried in Iperu Remo, Ogun State, on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
  • The obituary on her Instagram page said her body will leave Ogun State University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, by nine a.m. for the ten a.m. to 11 a.m. burial service.
  • The family fixed white as the dress code, and said interment at Iperu Remo Cemetery Ground will follow immediately after the burial service.

The family of the late Nollywood actress, Temitope Osoba, has announced that she will be buried in Iperu Remo, Ogun State, on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Naija News reports that the family revealed this in an obituary released on her Instagram page on Monday.

According to the details, Osoba’s body would leave the Ogun State University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, at 9 am, while the burial service would hold from 10 am to 11 am at Akesan Club, opposite Iperu Morning Market, Iperu Remo.

The obituary stated, “Body leaves OSUTH Sagamu by 9am. Burial service Thursday 10th of September, 10:00am–11:00am, Akesan Club opposite Iperu Morning Market, Iperu Remo.”

It added, “Interment: Iperu Remo Cemetery ground, immediately after burial service.”

The family revealed that white is the dress code for the event.

Recall that Osoba died in August 2026 at the age of 40.

Her burial was, however, postponed indefinitely by the family after initially announcing a date.

The family of the deceased, in a statement signed by the Osoba and Awonuga families, stated that the decision was taken following the Candlelight and Artists’ Night held in honour of the movie star.

The family explained that the postponement would allow it to make further arrangements and reach necessary conclusions before fixing a new burial date.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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