“The Fiancé Told Her They Would Post Her Obituary” – Temitope Osoba’s Family Reveals Actress’ Final Words Before Death

The family of late Nollywood actress, Temitope Osoba, has revealed details about the final hours of her life, claiming that the actress repeatedly spoke about dying on the same day she eventually passed away.

Naija News reports that Osoba’s maternal aunt, Pejuola Ogunesan, made the disclosure during an interview with actor Kunle Afod and another relative, Dupe, on Sunday, as questions continue to surround the circumstances of the actress’ death.

According to Ogunesan, Osoba contacted her on the day she died despite having been separated from some members of her family for a long period.

The aunt said the actress told her that she believed she was going to die that day and linked the fear to statements allegedly made by her fiancé, Prophet Itunu Onadeko.

Ogunesan explained that her relationship with Osoba had become strained after the actress left Evercare Hospital in Lekki in 2023 while undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

She reportedly left the hospital with Onadeko and actress Foluke Daramola.

The aunt said Osoba became upset with members of her family after they allegedly took her phone away while she was preparing for surgery.

According to her, the actress later blocked several relatives, leading to a breakdown in communication between them.

However, when Osoba contacted her again and spoke about her fears, Ogunesan said she and another family member went to the police station where the actress was.

She said Osoba recognized them and introduced them to the Divisional Police Officer as her aunties.

The family member further explained that Osoba had been experiencing disturbing dreams and was reportedly having difficulty sleeping.

She was said to have complained about seeing frightening figures in her dreams and was advised to seek spiritual help.

Ogunesan alleged that Osoba also made several claims about her relationship with Onadeko during their meeting.

She said the actress complained about being treated badly and accused the prophet of having relationships with other women.

She said: “When she called me that she was going to die that day, although we were not on good terms after she left Evercare Hospital in Lekki with her fiancé, Prophet Itunu Onadeko, and actress Foluke Daramola in 2023.

“She had told them that she didn’t want to see us because we collected her phone when she was supposed to focus on the surgery for her breast cancer.

“We tried calling her and discovered that she had blocked all of us. Since then, I swore never to have anything to do with her again. I called my elder sister, whom she had also called, and we headed for the police station where she was.

“Temitope would complain of not being able to sleep, seeing monsters and the fiancé. Now that Aunty Peju is here, she would die. She mentioned that the fiancé had told her that they would post her obituary that day.

“She was just saying that the guy said she would die today.

“When we got there, they referred us to OSUTH. Suddenly, she just defecated in the car. Her head suddenly dropped. Before we could get to the emergency, she was confirmed dead.”