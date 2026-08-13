Nollywood Actress, Tope Osoba’s Burial Postponed Indefinitely

The burial ceremony of late Nollywood actress, Tope Osoba, has been postponed until further notice.

Naija News reports that the family of the deceased made this known in a statement signed by the Osoba and Awonuga families, stating that the decision was taken following the Candlelight and Artists’ Night held in honour of the movie star.

The family explained that the postponement would allow it to make further arrangements and reach necessary conclusions before fixing a new burial date.

The Osoba family also appealed to the actress’ friends, colleagues, fans and well-wishers for understanding and continued support during the difficult and sensitive period.

The family expressed appreciation to those who attended the Candlelight and Artists’ Night in honour of Osoba, as well as those who have continued to support the family following her death.

The statement read, “With deep sadness, the family of Tope Osoba wishes to inform friends, colleagues, fans, and well-wishers that the burial ceremony has been POSTPONED until further notice.

“The new burial date and venue will be communicated officially by the family once the necessary matters have been resolved.

“The family respectfully asks everyone for their understanding, patience, prayers, and continued support during this difficult and sensitive period.

“We sincerely appreciate everyone who came out to honour Tope, as well as all those who have continued to stand by the family with their prayers, love, and support. Further updates would be communicated through official channels.”