We Will Advance In Our Probe – Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Police Over Temitope Osoba’s Death

Nollywood actor and human rights activist, Yomi Fabiyi, has called for an investigation into the death of actress, Temitope Osoba.

Naija News reports that Fabiyi made the call in a statement on his Instagram page on Monday.

He disclosed that his organisation, Break The Silence Foundation, had petitioned the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and commenced what he described as a “legitimate probe” into Osoba’s death.

He said the investigation was necessary because Osoba had allegedly reported a matter to the police shortly before her death.

Fabiyi wrote, “Our Human Rights Organization has initiated a legitimate probe into the death of TEMITOPE OSOBA and have since established legal action by first sending in a bundle via a PETITION to the COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, LAGOS STATE, no turning back.

“TOPE OSOBA reported the matter to the police herself and established a criminal angle. She died a few hours later, and nobody was interested in the investigation.”

The actor also questioned the decision to proceed with Osoba’s burial without an autopsy, urging those concerned to allow due process to take its course.

“Rushing to bury her in these circumstances without due process does not justify love, affection, or otherwise for her. It is simple common sense to wait if you truly care. Do the AUTOPSY before burying,” he said.

Fabiyi said his organisation would continue with its investigation regardless of whether the burial proceeded as scheduled.

“Burial or no burial, we will advance in our probe and get to the root of the matter. The law will catch up when it is ready,” he stated.

He also urged Nigerians to avoid allowing emotions and sentiments to interfere with investigations into deaths or alleged crimes.

“JUSTICE REQUIRES PATIENCE. We must be our brothers’ keeper, not by mouth alone but in all ramifications. Nigeria will get there, and it requires those willing and knowledgeable to keep pushing no matter whose ox are gored,” he wrote.