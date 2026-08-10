The Controversy Is About Her Relationship, Not Cancer – Foluke Daramola Speaks On Tope Osoba’s Death 

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Foluke Daramola, has said the cancer previously suffered by actress Tope Osoba was not the cause of her death, explaining that Osoba had recovered from the disease before she died.

Naija News reports that Daramola made this known during an interview with Arise News while speaking about the circumstances surrounding Osoba’s death and the efforts being made by her colleagues to honour her.

Daramola had earlier played a leading role in raising money to support Osoba’s medical treatment.

According to her, discussions following Osoba’s death have largely shifted away from her health and are now focused on her personal relationships, the person she was dating, as well as issues involving her family and friends.

Daramola said such discussions should not distract those who are working to give the late actress a proper farewell.

She noted that while people may try to assign blame when a person dies under difficult circumstances, professionals in the entertainment industry should remain focused on supporting Osoba’s family and ensuring that she receives a befitting burial.

She also disclosed that plans were underway to honour Osoba through an artiste night at LTV8 before her remains are laid to rest in Iperu, her family’s hometown.

Daramola added that efforts were also being made to raise money for Osoba’s grandparents, who were left behind following her death.

She said the priority of her colleagues at the moment was to make sure the actress was properly honoured and that the people she left behind received support.

“It wasn’t cancer that killed Tope. She had overcome the cancer bit. The controversy so far is about her relationship, the person she was dating, family and the people she was reaching out to. When things like this happen, we cast blames. But as professionals, we are not swayed by such distractions. The beauty about it is to give her a befitting burial, which the onus lies on us to achieve”, she stated.