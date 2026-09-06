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I Didn’t Have Any Accident, I’m Alive – Ruth Kadiri Debunks Death Rumours

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Ruth Kadiri
Ruth Kadiri

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, has dismissed reports claiming that she died or was involved in an accident, assuring her fans that she is alive and safe.

Naija News understands that Kadiri addressed the reports on her Instagram page after discovering that several social media accounts had been created and were being used to spread the false information about her death.

The actress said she woke up to discover that about seven to eight accounts were circulating content claiming that something tragic had happened to her.

She urged her followers and members of the public who come across the posts to report the accounts responsible for spreading the rumour.

She said: “Hey guys, please note that I am alive. I did not have no accident and I am safe. If you see any of those pages that are carrying this terrible news, because I woke up and somebody created seven to eight accounts just to make content like this.

“While I don’t know what I’ve collected from you people’s hand, I please beg each and every one of you that ever comes across any news like this to please help me report the page. They know that nothing happened to me and they decided to spread this rumour. Just please, I beg you in the name of God, help me report the page. Just one click, one report, that’s all I require from you. Don’t even bother trying to debunk the news, just report the page. Thank you so much and God bless you.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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