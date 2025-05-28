‘My Husband Was Called A Living Corpse’ – Nollywood Actress, Regina Chukwu

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu, has revealed how she lost her husband three years into their marriage due to an ailment.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known while featuring in the YouTube podcast of her colleague, Biola Adebayo.

Regina said their last child was four months old when her husband died, stressing that they had spent so much before his death.

The thespian said in an attempt to save her husband, she accompanied him to his village in Enugu State, where he received treatment at a local health centre.

According to her, her husband, at some point, was overwhelmed by pain and begged for a death injection, adding that some people were calling him a living corpse.

She said, “My last child was four months old when their father died. It’s a story that, anytime I try to explain, I cry.

“The night that we did our traditional wedding, my husband confided in me, he said in Heaven and Earth, all the money he had hoke and abroad was eleven thousand naira.

“That night, I cried because I felt like where were we going to start? I said it’s not about surviving that I am worried about the fact that it is the sickness that has eaten deep into his capital. And the sickness is still there.

“Things were very hard for us; I couldn’t register for ante-natal. At some point, I couldn’t stand up again. After 41 days of welcoming my child, I returned to my business because my husband couldn’t go out again. He was already using the potty at home. My husband couldn’t eat anything without stooling immediately. Anybody who saw him will call him a living corpse. I was running around with a baby on my back. He told me to help him beg his mother to give him mercy death.

“I saw practically my father-in-law dragging him. He was dragging him with his two hands. He just said, ‘he is dead’. I was furious. I woke up the next day because I had fainted. I could not say goodbye to him.

“He was already buried. So, when we finished the burial and everything, his sister said, there is no need for me to return to Lagos. They would rent an apartment or start a business for me in Enugu city.”