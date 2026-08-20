‘Unpardonable Manipulation’ – Presidency Knocks Atiku Over Plans To Bring Back Fuel Subsidy

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, has criticized the plans by African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to restore fuel subsidy if elected as the President of Nigeria in 2027.

Dare, in a statement on Thursday, described Atiku’s plan as an attempt to manipulate Nigerians into voting for him.

Naija News recalls that Atiku has vowed to bring back fuel subsidy if he emerges as Nigeria’s President in the 2027 election.

The former Vice President criticised the economic impact of the subsidy removal under President Bola Tinubu, arguing that Nigerians had yet to see corresponding benefits from the policy.

However, in response, the presidential media aide claimed that Atiku is not pleased with the economic recoveries being experienced in Nigeria as a result of the reforms initiated by Tinubu.

He added that Atiku’s planned restoration of fuel subsidy will reverse the gains already recorded under the Tinubu administration.

“Atiku Abubakar: Your pronouncement that you will bring back fuel subsidy is drenched in hypocrisy and deceit. It is an unpardonable manipulation of the public psyche, designed to hoodwink unsuspecting Nigerians into voting for you.

“The ongoing recovery across various sectors of our national life annoys you, and will be halted if this thinking of yours is implemented,” he wrote.

Dare also called on all Nigerians to reject Atiku’s plan.

“By the Grace of God, it will not happen and all good men of conscience must rise up against you,” he concluded.