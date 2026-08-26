2027: Why Peter Obi Will Defeat Tinubu, Atiku – Sam Amadi

The Director of Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi, has said the support from Nigerian youths will help the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to defeat the African Democratic Congress (ADC) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, and President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Amadi, during an interview on Symfoni TV, attributed his belief to the support Peter Obi got in the 2023 election, noting that the former Governor of Anambra State would be President today if the election was free, fair, and credible.

According to Amadi, the 2027 electoral map does not guarantee victory for Tinubu and Atiku.

Amadi added that President Tinubu entered the 2023 election as the man perceived to have fixed Lagos State despite a limited campaign.

He said, “There is this sense that Nigeria need something new, and the restiveness and disruption during the 2020 EndSARS incident is a milestone for Obi.

“In the last election, Peter Obi had almost more than half of the electorate on his side. There were clear indications that he won in Rivers, Plateau and some Northern states but INEC didn’t declare him winner.”

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has challenged Tinubu to speak openly to Nigerians about his plans, policies, and programmes instead of using proxies.

Obi challenged Tinubu to address Nigerians on his activities in office ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi spoke in a statement on Tuesday released on his behalf by the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), in which he charged the President to account for his first term in office.

According to the statement signed by the POMR Spokesman, Idris Zekeri, the media office alleged that President Tinubu was positioning himself to seek a second term without adequately meeting with the electorate, adding that there were indications that Tinubu might rely heavily on ministers, party officials, governors, media aides and other political allies to campaign on his behalf rather than directly engaging Nigerians.

The group argued that while political surrogates could represent the President at certain official functions, they could not substitute for direct engagement between a presidential candidate and the electorate.