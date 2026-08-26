2027: Adebayo Tackles Atiku Over U-Turn On Fuel Subsidy

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has condemned the change in stance of the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, on fuel subsidy.

Naija News reports that Atiku had declared that he would restore fuel subsidy if elected into power in 2027.

Sharing his thoughts on Atiku’s submission during an interview with News Central on Wednesday, Adebayo stated that the ADC flagbearer was inconsistent in his words.

He argued that Atiku’s position does not align with his 2023 campaign, where he promised to remove fuel subsidy.

“My colleagues are changing parties, changing manifesto. For example, Vice President Atiku Abubakar said four years ago he will remove subsidy on day one and he will sell NNPC. Now four years later, he is in another party saying no, I am going to restore subsidy,” Adebayo said.

He described the shift in position as contradictory, noting that Atiku had previously described the subsidy regime as economically unsustainable.

“Something that was in place, you said you will remove it. Now your colleague removed it. Now you say you want to put it back. Inconsistency,” the SDP candidate said.

Adebayo also criticised the movement of political actors between parties ahead of the 2027 election, saying the trend had weakened ideological consistency in Nigerian politics.

“Everybody who ran against me last time, apart from AAC candidate (Omoyele Sowore), has gone to another political party,” he said.