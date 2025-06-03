Mohammed Idris Rates Tinubu’s Two Years Above Previous Administrations

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has declared that no past Nigerian president has matched President Bola Tinubu’s achievements within the first two years in office.

Naija News reports that Idris made this assertion on Tuesday at the inaugural National Dialogue on Citizen Engagement and National Security held in Abuja, with the theme, “One Voice, One Vision: Uniting Perspectives for a Stronger Nigeria.”

According to the minister, the Tinubu-led administration has implemented bold and far-reaching reforms since assuming office, with visible results in multiple sectors.

He said, “Just last week, we commemorated the second anniversary of the Tinubu administration with ample proof of its monumental positive impact.

“No preceding government has ever achieved what the Tinubu administration has achieved in two years: first, the courage to vanquish the monster of oil subsidy and the forex racket, and then massive road infrastructure, an unprecedented students’ loans scheme, and the CreditCorp.”

Idris emphasised that these policies are “re-stimulating confidence in our young population” and laying a strong foundation for long-term growth.

The minister acknowledged the initial challenges faced by the administration, but insisted that the situation was improving.

“After a stormy start, food prices are falling, even as we are stemming the tide of insecurity,” he said.

He added that under Tinubu’s leadership, local government autonomy is being revived, ministries for regional development have been created, and agriculture has received a major boost with the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

Idris concluded, “With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the voices are audibly uniting in further support of a man of vision and courage.”