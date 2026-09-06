Nigerians Were Ready To Give Peter Obi Power Free Of Charge – Kenneth Okonkwo

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has claimed that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, destroyed his chances of becoming great.

According to him, Obi has failed to make the necessary sacrifice to retain support from Nigerians.

He asserted that Nigerians had been willing to support the NDC flag bearer and hand him political power without the usual struggle associated with securing elective office.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo made the remarks during an interview on Selah Meditate Podcast, where he was asked to describe President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Obi in one sentence.

Speaking about Obi, Okonkwo said, “Peter Obi is a man who had the opportunity of being great and dashed it by himself. No system will give you egg without breaking it. You can’t make an omelette without breaking an egg.

“He’s a man that God and living people would have loved to give him what he wants, but he needs to make the necessary sacrifice, no matter what it will entail, to hold onto that free gift.”

According to him, Obi’s political circumstances were unusual because, for the first time, Nigerians were prepared to give a politician power without demanding the conventional political incentives associated with elections.

“For the first time in Nigeria, people are willing to give somebody power free of charge. You should be able to make every sacrifice needed, no matter what,” he added.

Speaking further, he described Atiku as a benevolent and humane leader determined to continue pursuing the presidency to give Nigerians what he considers the benefits of his leadership.

“If you tell me to describe Atiku, I will say benevolent leader that doesn’t want to give up until he ensures the nation has a taste of the benevolence,” he said.

He added that the former vice-president was a “good leader” and “humane leader” who wanted to help rescue the country within his lifetime.