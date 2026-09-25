Scaloni Names Messi’s Successor As Argentina Captain

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has handed Cristian Romero the national team captaincy as the country begins life without long-time skipper Lionel Messi.

Scaloni confirmed the Atletico Madrid defender as the new captain while speaking about Argentina’s leadership structure ahead of the team’s upcoming international matches.

“The captain is going to be Cuti. He was already the third captain after Leo and Ota (Nicolas Otamendi),” Scaloni said, according to TYC Sports.

The coach also listed Emiliano Martinez, Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez among players who could wear the armband.

“There is Emiliano (Martinez), who can also wear the armband. Rodrigo (De Paul), who will not be in these two games, can also wear it. Lautaro (Martinez) can wear it. Cuti is the right one,” he added.

Naija News reports that Romero’s appointment is not completely new, as the 28-year-old had already been part of Argentina’s leadership group behind Messi and Otamendi.

The defender has also captained the national team three times under Scaloni.

He first wore the armband during Argentina’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Chile.

Romero later captained the team in a friendly against Venezuela and most recently led Argentina to a 2-1 victory over Mauritania.

His appointment now makes him the main figure in Argentina’s leadership structure as the team moves into a new era.

Romero’s promotion comes as Argentina prepares for the end of Messi’s international career.

The veteran forward is expected to make his final appearance for the national team against Benin on October 6.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, where Messi is expected to be honoured during his farewell appearance.

Messi has been Argentina’s captain for several years and led the country to major international success, including victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Scaloni is also dealing with injury problems ahead of Argentina’s upcoming fixtures. Thiago Almada and Juan Foyth have been ruled out of the squad, leaving the coach with further adjustments to make, Naija News reports.