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‘Atiku Is Too Full Of Himself, He Will Never Be President’ – Babachir Lawal

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Babachair Lawal and Atiku Abubakar
Babachair Lawal and Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • Former SGF, Babachir Lawal, said ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will never be President, speaking during an interview on JKD Media Podcast.
  • Lawal accused Atiku of demanding to be addressed as “Mr President” and said Atiku’s convoy is longer than President Bola Tinubu’s convoy.
  • Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, said on 𝕏 that Tinubu stayed in France beyond a three-week vacation announced on August 30, calling it housekeeping duties.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has declared that African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will never be President.

Naija News reports that Lawal made the statement during an interview with JKD Media Podcast.

Lawal said Atiku is too full of himself, accusing him of wanting to be addressed as “Mr President” even though he had never occupied the position.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain also compared the length of Atiku’s convoy with that of President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “He is too full of himself. everything must be him, if he must give you anything, it must be at his own wish and in his house. Atiku always wants people to call him Mr President, even though he will never be one. He is a former Vice President. Atiku’s convoy is longer than President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s.” 

In other news, Atiku has claimed that President Tinubu is doing housekeeping duties in France.

Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, made the claim in a statement on 𝕏.

He slammed the presidency over Tinubu’s prolonged absence, asking why he remains abroad beyond the three-week vacation the Presidency announced on August 30.

Ibe said the question is not whether Tinubu is hale and hearty, but why he has refused to leave France.

He wrote, “When that period expired, the Presidency said the vacation had been extended by a few days and that he would return at the weekend.

“Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron, who hosted Tinubu at the Élysée Palace, travelled to New York for UNGA and returned while Tinubu remained in France on housekeeping duties. Nigeria, not France, needs your housekeeping.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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