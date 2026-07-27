No Political Party Can Beat Their Chest About Free And Fair Primaries – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has accused political parties of rigging their primary elections.

Naija News reports that Lawal, in an interview with Symphoni TV, said elections are no longer free, fair, and credible in Nigeria, stressing that political parties would also rig during the 2027 elections.

While discouraging Nigerians from participating in the forthcoming election, Babachir Lawal hinted that President Bola Tinubu will contest for a third term if God spares his life.

He said, “They would allow you to go to polling units pretending that INEC would do some bojuboju and announce the result that has already been handed over to them, I think that’s the end.

“The problem would now be the reaction of the people to that. My own assessment is that every Nigerian should just remain in his house while candidates would go to their courts and SANs’ would collect billions of naira, improvise them further and that’s the end.

“Nigerians would succumb to what we used to say in the military that with one bullet in your rifle you can get one thousand people to surrender because nobody wants to take that one bullet as every Nigerian would just go home and sleep as a lot of people will not come home that day but after the election they would come out to protest.

“They can deceive themselves that they are campaigning, every political parties rigged their primaries, up till now they are still fighting, they are still fighting as everybody can’t beat their chest that we did a free and fair primaries. Bola Tinubu will go for a third term if God gives him the long life to do it.”