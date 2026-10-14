Bola Made Life Expensive, I Will Make It Affordable Again – Atiku To Nigerians

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has lamented that many young Nigerians are struggling despite working.

Naija News reports that Atiku shared his concern in a post on 𝕏 while reacting to the rising cost of living and insecurity in the country.

He berated President Bola Tinubu’s administration for making life increasingly difficult for citizens.

He said Nigerian families were struggling to afford basic necessities, while many citizens continued to live in fear of kidnapping and attacks.

The former vice president subsequently urged registered voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of future elections.

“My fellow Nigerians, young and old, I know the pain you are carrying,” Atiku wrote.

He lamented that parents were worried about feeding their children, while pensioners had to choose between buying food and purchasing medication.

Atiku further expressed concern over insecurity across the country, saying families were increasingly worried about the safety of their loved ones amid kidnappings and attacks.

“No family should have to face hunger and insecurity at the same time. We cannot allow this hardship and fear to become the future our children inherit,” he said.

The ADC chieftain called on eligible voters to collect and safeguard their PVCs, describing the cards as instruments for citizens to express their choices and demand political change through the ballot.

“Bola made life expensive. I will work to make life affordable again and restore the security every Nigerian deserves,” he stated.